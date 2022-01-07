Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

