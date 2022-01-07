BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,821 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

