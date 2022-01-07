Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s soft performance in third-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and bottom lines compared unfavorably with the year-earlier metrics. Big Lots reported loss per share in the quarter, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales dipped year over year on soft comparable sales, which fell 4.7% against a 17.8% rise seen last year. Notably, supply-chain disruptions and significant freight headwinds marred results. For fiscal 2021, comparable sales are likely to fall low single-digits. Although management is undertaking efforts to maneuver these challenges, manufacturing and supply-chain hurdles are likely to weigh upon the company’s top and bottom lines in the fiscal fourth quarter.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Big Lots stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

