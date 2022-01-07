BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Up 14.5%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) shares shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.58. 672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.