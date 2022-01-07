Biogen’s (BIIB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $258.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.55.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.58. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

