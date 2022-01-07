BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 7,857 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $269,495.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BLFS stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.03 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
