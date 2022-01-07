Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in December

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

