Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 84,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,937. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

