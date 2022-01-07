Biswap (BSW) Market Capitalization Reaches $140.35 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $140.35 million and $13.38 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00078442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.09 or 0.07638177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00075967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.56 or 0.99855926 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 187,980,212 coins and its circulating supply is 161,678,390 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

