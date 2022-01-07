Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $648.07 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $37.00 or 0.00088829 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $648.07 million and $25.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00336387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00132978 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002518 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

