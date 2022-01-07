Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $45,666.72 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

