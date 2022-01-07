Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $45,666.72 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.