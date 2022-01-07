Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.76 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $1,388.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00342813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00088810 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002218 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

