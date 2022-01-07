Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Capitalization Reaches $212.47 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $212.47 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $18.61 or 0.00044714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001323 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002679 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002447 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

