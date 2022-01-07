BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $891.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $926.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.