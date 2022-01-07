BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BKN stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.