BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years.
BKN stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
