BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

