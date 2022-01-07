BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

MPA opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

