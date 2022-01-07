BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
MPA opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
