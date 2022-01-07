Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

