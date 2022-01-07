BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 31.0% in December

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. 55,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,750. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

