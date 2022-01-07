Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

