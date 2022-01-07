Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.64

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 17603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.