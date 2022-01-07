Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 39,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR remained flat at $$0.56 during trading on Friday. 28,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,143. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $71,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.