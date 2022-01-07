bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce $6.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.06 million, with estimates ranging from $3.27 million to $98.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $15,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $18,018,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,753. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

