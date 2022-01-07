BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.65 and last traded at $82.69. 4,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 130,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXC. DA Davidson began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $800.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

