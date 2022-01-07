BMO Capital Markets Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $415.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.98.
HUM traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1 year low of $359.28 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.92 and its 200-day moving average is $434.17.
In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
