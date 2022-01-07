BMO Capital Markets Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $415.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.98.

HUM traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1 year low of $359.28 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.92 and its 200-day moving average is $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

