Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Up 2.9%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.37). Approximately 94,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 116,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.30).

The stock has a market cap of £520.74 million and a P/E ratio of -32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.71.

Boku Company Profile (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

