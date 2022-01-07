Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.