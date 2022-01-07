Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,429.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,342.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,306.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.