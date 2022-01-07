Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $535.03 and last traded at $530.80. Approximately 5,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 155,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.33.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $777.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.94.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,731,068 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Beer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

