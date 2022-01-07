Boston Partners Boosts Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA opened at $48.44 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $706.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.