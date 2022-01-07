Boston Partners Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.