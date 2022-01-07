Boston Partners Has $2.30 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HOPE opened at $16.03 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

