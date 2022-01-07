Boston Partners Has $3.71 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Boston Partners reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of SM Energy worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,513,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SM opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

