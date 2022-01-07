Boston Partners Sells 11,520 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Popular were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $89.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

