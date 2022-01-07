Boston Partners Sells 34,552 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,552 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

