Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 65,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.81. The stock had a trading volume of 433,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,935. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

