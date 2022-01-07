Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $27.42 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $771.29. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,030. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $807.99 and its 200-day moving average is $815.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $885.59.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

