Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 914 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PEP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,991. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $158.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

