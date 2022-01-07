Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11.
In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
