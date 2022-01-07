Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

