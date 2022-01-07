Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Gryphon International Investment CORP

Gryphon International Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gryphon International Investment CORP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

