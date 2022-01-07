Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.51

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,859,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.