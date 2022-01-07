Boundary Creek Advisors LP Acquires 270,357 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares during the quarter. Cooper-Standard accounts for about 4.8% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,811,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.14.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

