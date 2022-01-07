Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

