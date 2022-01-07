Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 9,141 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 94.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

