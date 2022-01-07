Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,100 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned 0.79% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of DCRC opened at $8.31 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

DCRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.