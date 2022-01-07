Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $17.44 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,712 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,441,000. Zendesk accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN opened at $98.36 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

