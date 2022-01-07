Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BSIG opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

