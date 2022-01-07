Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) PT Raised to $26.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,217,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

