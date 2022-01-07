Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.66) to GBX 400 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.39) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.52) to GBX 430 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.79) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of BRW stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 350 ($4.72). The company had a trading volume of 335,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 365.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.55). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.05), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,308.04). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,690.61).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

